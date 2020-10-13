Jessica Alba taking week-long "Momcation" to get away from her kids

Parents have a hard enough time trying to find time away for themselves, let alone in the middle of a pandemic.

That's why Jessica Alba has decided to go on a "momcation."

Alba explained on The Drew Barrymore Show, "Real talk: I told everyone in the family that I need a break from them." Alba and a friend decided to plan a mom vacation, a "momcation," away from their respective families. Alba continued, "[We're> gonna go away for a week and I don't really know what we're getting ourselves into, I just know I can't be around my family anymore because I've literally had it. I've had enough."

Video of Jessica Alba Is Taking a Mom Vacation

Alba has three children, son Hayes Alba, 2½, and daughters Haven Garner, 9, and Honor Marie, 12, with her husband Cash Warren.

Via People