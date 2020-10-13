Jessica Alba taking week-long "Momcation" to get away from her kids

October 13, 2020
Jessica Alba, Red Carpet, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2020

(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

Parents have a hard enough time trying to find time away for themselves, let alone in the middle of a pandemic.

That's why Jessica Alba has decided to go on a "momcation."

Alba explained on The Drew Barrymore Show, "Real talk: I told everyone in the family that I need a break from them."  Alba and a friend decided to plan a mom vacation, a "momcation," away from their respective families.  Alba continued, "[We're> gonna go away for a week and I don't really know what we're getting ourselves into, I just know I can't be around my family anymore because I've literally had it. I've had enough."

Alba has three children, son Hayes Alba, 2½, and daughters Haven Garner, 9, and Honor Marie, 12, with her husband Cash Warren.

The moment you realize your number 1 baby is taller than you ------ photo credit -- @mkives K

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Leaning into family and finding moments of joy with our baby Honor’s 12th Birthday --- So proud of who she is today and I feel so blessed that her sweet soul chose me to be her mama. #familyiseverything #honorcita #proudmom

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Via People

