Jessica Alba taking week-long "Momcation" to get away from her kids
Parents have a hard enough time trying to find time away for themselves, let alone in the middle of a pandemic.
That's why Jessica Alba has decided to go on a "momcation."
Alba explained on The Drew Barrymore Show, "Real talk: I told everyone in the family that I need a break from them." Alba and a friend decided to plan a mom vacation, a "momcation," away from their respective families. Alba continued, "[We're> gonna go away for a week and I don't really know what we're getting ourselves into, I just know I can't be around my family anymore because I've literally had it. I've had enough."
Alba has three children, son Hayes Alba, 2½, and daughters Haven Garner, 9, and Honor Marie, 12, with her husband Cash Warren.
The moment you realize your number 1 baby is taller than you ------ photo credit -- @mkives K
Leaning into family and finding moments of joy with our baby Honor’s 12th Birthday --- So proud of who she is today and I feel so blessed that her sweet soul chose me to be her mama. #familyiseverything #honorcita #proudmom
