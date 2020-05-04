Jessica Simpson Says 8-Year-Old Daughter Has Been Reading Her Tell-All Memoir
Jessica Simpson has found it rather difficult to keep secrets from her daughter, Maxwell.
Maxwell just turned 8, and is of course reading up a storm. One of the books she's settled in on is Simpson's tell-all memoir Open Book. We can only imagine what Maxwell (who is only on Chapter 2!) will come to find out about her mother.
Today my first born, Maxwell turned 8. She has more light in her soul than anyone I’ve ever known and shines far brighter than any star in the galaxies. She is a gift to everyone who knows her and deeply connects to those she has never met and prays for every night. Maxwell inspires me to be unapologetically myself in every way. She has taught me that I don’t have to be perfect by continually reminding me I’m perfect for her. She is full of love, true compassion, mindful determination, intelligence, purposeful leadership, steadfast strength, deep wisdom, true beauty inside and out, hilarious sarcasm, feisty diplomatic reasoning, limitless talent, nonjudgmental awareness, relentless loyalty, and hope that manifests miracles. Maxwell Drew Johnson is my best friend and I pray to God that I can be half the person she is when I grow up. I couldn’t love anyone more than I love this 8yr old. Happy Birthday baby girl. Mommy loves you in every way!!! -- PS Max blessed this video with her consent --
Simpson shares Maxwell with her husband, Eric Johnson. The couple are also the parents of son Ace, 6, and daughter Birdie Mae, 13 months.
Via Us Weekly