Jeweler Forced To Close Shop Buries $1 Million Worth Of Treasure, Selling Tickets To Find It

Johnny Perri is making the most out of a horrible situation.

Forced to close his jewelry shop, J&M Jewelers, due to the ongoing pandemic, Perri and his wife had a decision to make. Perri told Fox 2 in Detroit, "I said Amy, we can take everything out and retire or we can bury it across the state of Michigan."

So that's exactly what they did.

Johnny and Amy buried a million dollars worth of jewelry around the state of Michigan, everything from diamonds, gold, and rare coins. "We went through waterfalls, streams, we kayaked everywhere," Perri said.

And Perri selling tickets to find it! He said, "As soon as I release the clues the race is on."

Video of Washington Township man buries gold, diamonds &amp; silver for a real-life treasure hunt

A limited amount of tickets for each Treasure Quest are available, with each prize worth about $4,000.

The first treasure hunt begins August 1!

Via Fox 2 Detroit