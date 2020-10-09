Jeweler exposes cheating husband after switching jewelry he purchased for wife and girlfriend

A cheating husband went to a jewelry store in order to purchase an anniversary gift for his wife. And that's not all he went to purchase.

According to a TikTok made by the jewelry store clerk Zoe Roe, the husband asked for assistance in not only purchasing a gift for his wife, but also for his girlfriend. She explained in the video, “So I work at a jewelry store and today a man came in looking for a gift for his wife for their ten-year anniversary. He ended up picking out a piece that said ‘my beautiful wife’ and I said, ‘Anything else for you today?’ and he said, ‘No that’s it for her, but I do wanna make another purchase using a separate credit card and could you possibly create a different account for me?'"

The husband explained that he wanted two separate accounts for the two separate purchases, so his wife wouldn't see the extra jewelry purchased.

So, Zoe decided to SWITCH the two pieces of jewelry! She continued in the video, "I just remembered that his wife’s name is Laura and his girlfriend’s name is Kristin. I must have mixed up the bags. Oops.”

Did Zoe have the right to expose this husband for potentially cheating?

