Jim Carrey Seamlessly Transforms Into “The Grinch” In The Middle Of An Interview

In a career full of skins on the wall, Jim Carrey’s work as the Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas certainly stands out.

Though it’s been 20 years since Carrey starred in the role, he has no problem turning the sands of time and transforming back into that role.

During an interview promoting his upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog, Carry was asked if he thinks the same number of kids will dress as his character Dr. Robotnik for Halloween as they did the Grinch. Carrey then launched into an anecdote about kids finding out he actually played the Grinch in the film, and immediately transformed back into that role he first performed 20 years ago.

Jim Carrey recalls playing the Grinch --pic.twitter.com/iTVXDUivNk — Culture Crave --(@CultureCrave) February 9, 2020

Sonic the Hedgehog, based on the popular video game, is set to premiere in theaters February 14.

Video of SONIC: THE HEDGEHOG Trailer (2020)

Via Comic Book