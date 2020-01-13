Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Cowboys fans don't have a lot to cheer for these days with the 'Boys not making the playoffs.

However, Sunday's football day did produce an amazing moment for Cowboys fans, with the election of former head coach Jimmy Johnson into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame president David Baker surprised Johnson on the set of Fox Sports' halftime show with the news, and it created a beautiful moment Cowboys fans will remember forever.

Incredible moment.



Legendary @dallascowboys coach @JimmyJohnson finds out live on TV he is the newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/GK3jlSlWRz — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 13, 2020

We got emotional just watching Troy get emotional!

A look at @TroyAikman's reaction to his former coach @JimmyJohnson joining the Hall of Fame. #FootballIsFamily pic.twitter.com/8Y8Go8wIni — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 13, 2020

The full Hall of Fame class for 2020 will be selected February 1 in Miami Beach, Florida, the day before Super Bowl LIV.

Via ESPN