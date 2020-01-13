Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame

January 13, 2020
Jimmy Johnson, Media, Interview, University of Miami Greentree Practice Field, 2019

(Photo by David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS/Sipa USA)

Cowboys fans don't have a lot to cheer for these days with the 'Boys not making the playoffs.

However, Sunday's football day did produce an amazing moment for Cowboys fans, with the election of former head coach Jimmy Johnson into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame president David Baker surprised Johnson on the set of Fox Sports' halftime show with the news, and it created a beautiful moment Cowboys fans will remember forever.

We got emotional just watching Troy get emotional!

The full Hall of Fame class for 2020 will be selected February 1 in Miami Beach, Florida, the day before Super Bowl LIV.

Via ESPN

