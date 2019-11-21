Website Will Pay You $3,000 A Month To Smoke And Review Marijuana

November 21, 2019
If you're looking to make a career change, you might want to check out the folks over at American Marijuana.

The website is offering a job that will require you to smoke and review marijuana, all to the tune of $3,000 a month.

The "Cannabis Product Reviewer" must live somewhere in the United States or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.  They also must write a blog, and record videos of their experiences with the various marijuanas, vapes, and other products they consume.

Via WWLTV

