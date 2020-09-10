Joe Exotic Sends Trump 257 Page Letter Asking For Presidential Pardon

September 10, 2020
Joe Exotic wants out of his prison, and he's turned to the highest seat in the land to achieve his goal.

Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, recently sent President Trump a 257-page application for his pardon, which included "several character affidavits, letters of support, various trial documents" and even a handwritten letter from Joe Exotic himself.  In his application, the former zookeeper maintains his innocence, saying he  was “railroaded and betrayed” by others.

Joe Exotic asked in his letter to Trump to "grant me a miracle."  He wrote, "If I have ever looked up to anyone it would be you.  Not because I need you to save my life but because you stand for what you believe no matter what anyone thinks."

