Hall of Famer Joe Montana and wife block kidnapper's attempt from taking grandbaby

Joe Montana is a Hall of Fame quarterback on the field, and definitely a Hall of Fame grandfather off of it.

Montana and his wife Jennifer recently blocked the attempt of a kidnapper from taking their grandbaby.

The child was sleeping in its playpen when a woman, later identified as Sodsai Dalzell, entered the home. Montana and his wife Jennifer confronted Dalzell, and pleaded for her to oput the baby down. When Dalzell didn't comply, Jennifer forcibly grabbed the child from her arms.

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife, Jennifer, rescued their grandchild from an attempted kidnapping at their home in California. @Miguelnbc has the latest. pic.twitter.com/uxQ2Ksg8oH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 28, 2020

Dalzell fled the Montana's home, but was later apprehended by police. She faces charges of kidnapping and burglary.

Montana later tweeted, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” the former San Francisco 49ers star tweeted. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time. — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) September 27, 2020

The sheriff’s office declined to release anymore information because the case is still ongoing.

Via Associated Press