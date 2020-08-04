Joey Gallo Mic'd Up Needs To Become A Permanent Fixture Of Rangers Game

A few weeks back, the Rangers mic'd up slugger Joey Gallo for a game, and the results were STELLAR!

Even though the Rangers have struggled at the beginning of the 2020 season, Gallo has been a shining light, leading the entire team in Batting Average, Hits, RBIs, On-Base Percentage, and Hits.

Manager Chris Woodward said of Gallo's performance, "It’s pretty special what he’s doing right now. He’s by far the best player on the field every time he steps out there. Everything he’s doing right now is showing the rest of our team like, ‘Jump on my back. I’m the best player in baseball.’ There may be not another more talented player in all of baseball."

Via Star Telegram