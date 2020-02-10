Joey Kramer In Talks To Return To Aerosmith

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer is on his way to being back in the band.

Kramer was put on temporary disability leave from the band in 2019, and was not present when the band performed at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

This song version , Walk This way , by Aerosmith & Run DMC changed my life . Just EPIC! #Grammys waited all night to see this pic.twitter.com/wzWNXn8YI0 — Shawn (@AIHLIMF) January 27, 2020

Though he's "not there yet," Kramer has reportedly been working with the other members of the band, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, and Brad Whitford, the last couple of days to regain his form. A source told TMZ that Kramer has been "practicing to get his skills back to where they were before his absence, and once [he> proves he's up to the task ... the fellas will let him back in to start beating the skins again."

Via TMZ