John Lennon and Yoko Ono's bathroom had two toilets side-by-side with each other

October 1, 2020
Miles In The Morning
John Lennon, Airport, Sideburns, 1968

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

John Lennon and Yoko Ono definitely had one of the most unique relationships of all time.

They seemed to have no problem sharing the most intimate details of their relationship with each other, which is important really for any relationship.

And this even extended to their bathroom habits.

Apparently, according to an excerpt from Judas Priest singer Rob Halford's book, Lennon and Ono's bathroom had two soilets, right NEXT to each other.  

The toilets even had NAME PLATES!  One said "John."  The other "Yoko."  Halford wrote in his book, "I tried to imagine them sitting side by side, holding hands, having a poo. Truly, sometimes love knows no bounds.”

Via Rolling Stone

 

