John Mellencamp Spotted On Date With Mystery Woman Who Looks Exactly Like Meg Ryan

Just a couple of weeks after his split with Meg Ryan, singer John Mellencamp was spotted out on the town with a mystery woman.

Mellencamp and his date were seen at a Japanese hibachi restaurant near his home in Bloomington, Indiana, and she apparently looks exactly like his ex.

A few other patrons in the restaurant told Radar Online, "It was about 5 p.m. and there was no one else in the restaurant but us. She looked a lot like Meg Ryan. We actually thought it was her. They didn’t kiss or hug but he did put his hand on her shoulder."

A source told the website the woman was "no more than an old friend" who just met the 68-year-old singer for a meal.

Mellencamp and Meg Ryan dated from 2011 to 2014 before calling it quits, only to reconnect in 2017. Unfortunately, they confirmed their latest split on November 4.

