John Stamos Uses The Couch From "Full House" As A 'Baby Safe Gate' For His Kid

April 2, 2020
Miles In The Morning
John Stamos' son Billy turns two-years-old this month.

And anybody with experience with toddlers understands they have a tendency to wander to places they are not allowed.  And Billy is no exception.

Stamos has found a unique way to block a stairwell that his son likes to venture to: the iconic couch from Full House.  He captioned a picture of the couch on Instagram, "Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history?  You, make the call."

Hey if it works it works!

Via People

