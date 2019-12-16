John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John Revive Danny And Sandy For Special “Grease” Sing-A-Longs
December 16, 2019
More than four decades after the release of Grease, Danny Zuko and Sandra Dee are back.
John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John revived their iconic characters from the 1978 musical for a special sing-a-long screening of their film, the first of three of these screenings.
First time in costume since we made the movie ! So excited!!
Following each screening, Travolta and John sat down for a Grease Q&A, with John evening ditching Sandy’s “good girl” outfit for a leather jacket and black leggings.
Via People