John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John Revive Danny And Sandy For Special “Grease” Sing-A-Longs

December 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
John Travolta, Red Carpet, Rome Film Festival, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

More than four decades after the release of Grease, Danny Zuko and Sandra Dee are back.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John revived their iconic characters from the 1978 musical for a special sing-a-long screening of their film, the first of three of these screenings.

First time in costume since we made the movie ! So excited!!

A post shared by Olivia Newton-john (@therealonj) on

Following each screening, Travolta and John sat down for a Grease Q&A, with John evening ditching Sandy’s “good girl” outfit for a leather jacket and black leggings.

Via People

Tags: 
John Travolta
olivia newton-john
Danny Zuko
Sandra Dee
Grease
reunion
Movie
screening
musical
Sing-A-Long
Video