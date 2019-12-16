John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John Revive Danny And Sandy For Special “Grease” Sing-A-Longs

More than four decades after the release of Grease, Danny Zuko and Sandra Dee are back.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John revived their iconic characters from the 1978 musical for a special sing-a-long screening of their film, the first of three of these screenings.

Following each screening, Travolta and John sat down for a Grease Q&A, with John evening ditching Sandy’s “good girl” outfit for a leather jacket and black leggings.

Video of “Grease” singalong with John Travolta &amp; Olivia Newton-John Q&amp;A 12/13/19

Via People