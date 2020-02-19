John Travolta Recreates "Greaseed Lightning" Dance With Son On TikTok

John Travolta celebrated his 66th birthday Tuesday, but if you think the man has slown down at all, think again!

Travolta busted out some old-school moves with his young son Ben, as the pair recreated the dance from "Greased Lightning," from the 1978 film Grease.

Over 40 years later and he's still got it!

And just in case you forgot the original, here you go!

