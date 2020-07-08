Johnny Depp Credits Elton John For Helping Him Get Sober Following Divorce From Vanessa Paradis

Johnny Depp is currently engaged in a legal battle with his estranged wife Amber Heard.

During these court proceedings, Depp revealed how he acheived sobriety following his rough divorce from former wife Vanessa Paradis, and he credits achieving that goal to his longtime friend, Elton John.

Depp said during his testimony, "I got sober...and remained sober...I can't remember exactly how long but it was a long while." A lawyer then referenced an e-mail Depp sent to Sir Elton March 22, 2012 that read, "My dearest Elton, 100 f****** days of clarity for an old reprobate t**t like me. No one would ever have believed it possible but for a select few, most importantly you. I would have been swallowed up by the monster were it not for you." Depp then clarified that by "monster," he meant "death."

Depp has known Sir Elton since he was very young. John has been credited with helping many poeple achieve sobriety. He said recently, "If I help people with {my} AIDS Foundation, if I help people with my music or help people get sober and clean...that's the least I can do."

Via Daily Mail