Johnny Depp To Produce Michael Jackson Musical Told From His Glove's Point Of View

Johnny Depp is prepating to bring the life of Michael Jackson to the stage in a brand new strange and "unauthorized" way.

For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as told by his Glove will tell the story of the controversial King of Pop through the eyes of his infamous sequined glove.

The play, amongst other things, will float around theories that Jacksonmay have been turned white by God “to get revenge on Donny Osmond and the Mormons for teaching that black people were cursed,” or that he was “framed for horrible crimes by four aliens who were trying to take over Earth by using him as their patsy.”

For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson will debut will debut January 25 in Los Angeles, and was written by Julien Nitzberg, who partnered with Depp’s production company Infinitum Nihil, which has co-produced several of Depp's films over the last decade, including Dark Shadows, Black Mass, and City of Lies.

Via NY Daily News