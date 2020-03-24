Jon Bon Jovi Enlists Fans To Help Virtually Co-Write A Song

While many artists are holding virtual concerts to help people pass the time in this Corona world, but Jon Bon Jovi has decided to take things a little step further.

Bon Jovi as called for help from fans around the world to co-write a song about everyones' personal experiences dealing with the Coronavirus. He only wrote the first verse and the chorus, asking for fans to write the second verse, saying in a video posted to Facebook Watch, "Tell me what you're going through. Tell me how you're feeling. Tell me if you're hurting. Talk about that high school graduation that's gonna be canceled. Talk about that prom you just might not have,"

Bon Jovi asked fans to post their second verses with the hashtag #DoWhatYouCan.

This past weekend, Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan announced that he'd tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, but said, "Please don't be afraid."

Via ABC News