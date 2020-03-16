Josh Gad Reads Children's Books On Twitter To Kids Quarantined Due To Coronavirus

March 16, 2020
Frozen star Josh Gad wanted to spread a little comfort and cheer in the midst of the COVID-19 world we are currently living in.

Gad took to Twitter last Friday, while self-isolating in his own home, to provide parents with some much needed relief by reading children's books on Twitter.  He said in a video, "Since we're all stuck at home right now I figured we would have a little fun together, so I'm going to see how this goes, but I decided I'm gonna read to your and your children or just you, depending on what you prefer.  I'm not gonna pass judgement right now since the world is a little bit of a hot mess. But I thought tonight, we would start with one of my favorite books about one of my favorite places that none of us can really go to, a little place called Venice, in Italy."

And to also help parents in this trying time, Disney+ added Frozen II to its service, three months ahead of schedule!

