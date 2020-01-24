Julianne Hough Experiences Bizarre "Exorcism" While Receiving Therapeutic Massage

January 24, 2020
Julianne Hough, Red Carpet, 2nd Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards, 2019

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Julianne Hough was recently in Davos, Switzerland where she received the weirdest massage of all time.  

Hough was accompanying Dr. John Amaral onstage during the World Economic Forum, where he was describing his unique methods to "release waves of stored emotion through movement" by tapping into Hough's "energetic intelligence."

We'll let the video speak for itself.

Gonna tell my kids this is “The Exorcist”... (Policy Guidline Disclaimer: I aspire to such flexibility and mind body connection and hope to have similar orgasmic experience at Kinrgy. Love and light.)

A post shared by Jackie Schimmel Haas (@jackieschimmel) on

Apparently, all that movement was the "negative energy and emotion" exiting Hough's body.

Ok.

If you want to watch the entire video, you can check it out below.

Via Us Weekly

 

Julianne Hough
Physical Therapy
Massage
Video
Scream
Exorcist
Energetic Intelligence
World Economic Forum
Dr. John Amaral