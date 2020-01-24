Julianne Hough Experiences Bizarre "Exorcism" While Receiving Therapeutic Massage

Julianne Hough was recently in Davos, Switzerland where she received the weirdest massage of all time.

Hough was accompanying Dr. John Amaral onstage during the World Economic Forum, where he was describing his unique methods to "release waves of stored emotion through movement" by tapping into Hough's "energetic intelligence."

We'll let the video speak for itself.

Apparently, all that movement was the "negative energy and emotion" exiting Hough's body.

Ok.

If you want to watch the entire video, you can check it out below.

Via Us Weekly