Kansas City Chiefs Player Pays Off Adoption Fees For 100 Dogs Following Super Bowl Win

With every Chief's victory all season long, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi would pay the adoption fee of a dog at the shelter KC Pet Project.

To celebrate the team's victory in Super Bowl LIV, Nnadi took it a step further. He paid off the adoption fees for every adoptable dog at the shelter, 100 in total!

Every dog funded by Nnadi throughout the season has found a home. KC Pet Project told CBS News, "Thanks to his incredible support following this win, more than 100 available dogs in our care will have their adoption fees sponsored starting today. We've had an average of 20 new dogs coming into our shelter every day recently so this comes at a great time as our shelter is full of wonderful pets looking for homes."

Via CBS News