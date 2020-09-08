Kanye West Appears To Walk On Water During Sunday Service

September 8, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Kanye West, Red Carpet, Sunglasses, 2020

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Kanye West is an incredibly busy man these days.

Not only is he in the middle of a run for president, he's also routinely holding his Sunday church services.  

West has definitely upped his presentation skills these past few years, and this Sunday's service was no exception.  

The 43-year-old held his service in Atlanta, where he presented alongside television pastor Joel Osteen, where West and his choir appeared to walk on water!

Obviously, Kanye "walking" on water has caused quite the stir online, with many criticising West, saying he is not taking the word of God seriously, while others say this is an example of Kanye deifying himself

So far, West has spent nearly $10 million on his presidential campaign.  He's on the ballot in just ten states and mathematically has no chance to win.

Via UPROXX

Tags: 
Kanye West
Joel Osteen
Kim Kardashian
jesus
Walk on Water
Presidential Run
Sunday Service