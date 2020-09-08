Kanye West Appears To Walk On Water During Sunday Service

Kanye West is an incredibly busy man these days.

Not only is he in the middle of a run for president, he's also routinely holding his Sunday church services.

West has definitely upped his presentation skills these past few years, and this Sunday's service was no exception.

The 43-year-old held his service in Atlanta, where he presented alongside television pastor Joel Osteen, where West and his choir appeared to walk on water!

Sunset Sunday Service in Atlanta tonight pic.twitter.com/N8zq9tCZJv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2020

Go to my IG stories to watch all Sunday Service videos from tonight ------ pic.twitter.com/a6eC5uV8gy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2020

-- Sunday Service -- pic.twitter.com/SBBgZQaedf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 7, 2020

Obviously, Kanye "walking" on water has caused quite the stir online, with many criticising West, saying he is not taking the word of God seriously, while others say this is an example of Kanye deifying himself

So Joel Osteen and Kanye West decides they’re gonna walk on water ? Lmao these people don’t take God words seriously and it’s embarrassing -- — -- ℕ -- -- -- -- (@lliibell1) September 7, 2020

Jesus Walked on water to show the believers that yes the waters is wild but I can walk on the water to calm the sea, Jesus was showing that he’s in control of all the elements of the earth and if Jesus says peace be still it has to happen, Kanye thinks he’s Jesus — LANDO (@LandoSoReal) September 7, 2020

Y’all this has me absolutely freaked out.... Kanye and Joel Osteen..... calling people out to walk on water... this is some false prophet type stuff.... Kim k Instagram is filled with this to its freaky https://t.co/05tPOyDB1V — gator-RO ----‍-- (@Gator_RoRo) September 7, 2020

So far, West has spent nearly $10 million on his presidential campaign. He's on the ballot in just ten states and mathematically has no chance to win.

Via UPROXX