"Orange Is the New Black" Actress Taryn Manning To Star In New Movie About "Karens"

Karen is heading to Hollywood!

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning is set to star as "Karen White" in an upcoming suspense thriller inspired by the popular Karen meme.

The film's story revolves around "a racist, entitled white woman in the South who terrorizes her new African-American neighbors," according to TMZ. Karen White "makes it her mission to get rid of the new Black family that moved into her neighborhood by any means necessary."

The movie will be written and directed by Coke Daniels, and is set for a 2021 release.

Via Just Jared