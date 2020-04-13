Kate Beckinsale Celebrates Easter With A New Baby Bunny That Poops All Over Her Bed

April 13, 2020
Kate Beckinsale, Red Carpet, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2020

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kate Beckinsale celebrated Easter this year with an adorable, real-life baby bunny.  

Beckinsale cuddled the bunny all over her bed, a decision we're guessing she is now regretting after the little ball of fluff proceeded to poop all over it.  She captioned the video on Instagram, "Here I am trying to have a cute moment with a bunny which is actually sh-tting the whole time. Very 2020 . Love you all."

Happy Easter. Here I am trying to have a cute moment with a bunny which is actually shitting the whole time. Very 2020 . Love you all--------

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

Hoppy Easter!

Via The Blast

