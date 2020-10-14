Kate Hudson says Matthew McConaughey was her worst on-screen kiss

Say it ain't so, but Matthew McConaughey is a terrible kisser!

Well this according to Kate Hudson, who recently told Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast that Matthew McConaughey has been her worst on-screen kiss. 

Hudson explained, "The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it's like, I mean, it's like there's just something happening and there's like snot or wind, or things are just… like when we were kissing in the end of Fool's Gold, we're like in the ocean, we like had the plane crash.  He just had snot all over his face"

As for her best on-screen kiss?  Billy Crudup in Almost Famous.  Hudson said, "Billy was good. That was good."

Via The Sun

