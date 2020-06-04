Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Surprise Graduates Of San Dimas High School With "Bill & Ted" Video

Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted ‘’Theodore’’ Logan of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey are both graduates of San Dimas High School.

To celebrate the 2020 graduates of SDHS, the actors behind Bill and Ted, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, popped in for a Bill & Ted-inspired appearance in a graduation video honoring the graduates.

Before the seniors’ names were read, Winter and Reeves appeared with a video message for the San Dimas students. Reeves was wearing a “Be Excellent to Each Other” t-shirt, referring to the infamous quote from the film, and the two introduced themselves as the “Wyld Stallyns." They then offered words of encouragement to the graduating class. Winter said, "We know that it’s a tough time right now and you’re having to do this virtual graduation. We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward.” Reeves added, "Congratulations to the graduating class of 2020. Well done."

(Skip to about 18 minutes in)

Video of SDHS Graduation of the Class of 2020

Of course, the pair couldn't help but add references to their films. “San Dimas High School football does rule,” Winter said, "But most importantly, we wanted to tell you to be excellent to each other.” Reeves then ended the message saying, “And party on!”

Via Variety