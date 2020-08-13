Kelly Ripa's Daughter Has An Issue With Her "Thirst Trap" Photos Of Mark Consuelos

August 13, 2020
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Kelly Ripa loves showing off husband Mark Consuelos on social media.

Sunday vibes ---- #daddy

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

Unfortunately, this has landed Ripa in a little bit of hot water with her daughter Lola.  The 19-year-old said of her mother's penchant for posting "thirst trap" photos of her husband, "That's disgusting.  I block that out of my mind. I forgot you even did that.  I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still."

Like Mother, Like Daughter ------ Getting real about my Instagram clap backs, thirst traps and more with @theyoungestyung --‍-- Check out the full video from @peopletv at the link in bio ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

This begs the question: Should parents stop posting more "sexified" images on social media when their kids are at an age where they might be embarrassed by them?

Via Fox News

