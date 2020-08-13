Kelly Ripa's Daughter Has An Issue With Her "Thirst Trap" Photos Of Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa loves showing off husband Mark Consuelos on social media.
Unfortunately, this has landed Ripa in a little bit of hot water with her daughter Lola. The 19-year-old said of her mother's penchant for posting "thirst trap" photos of her husband, "That's disgusting. I block that out of my mind. I forgot you even did that. I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still."
Like Mother, Like Daughter ------ Getting real about my Instagram clap backs, thirst traps and more with @theyoungestyung ---- Check out the full video from @peopletv at the link in bio ❤️❤️❤️
This begs the question: Should parents stop posting more "sexified" images on social media when their kids are at an age where they might be embarrassed by them?
Via Fox News