KFC Suspends "Finger Lickin' Good" Slogan Due To The Coronavirus

It's the end of an era for popular chain KFC.

Well, it's a temporary end to an era.

KFC has announced they are, for the time being, suspending their "Finger lickin' good" slogan due to the ongoing Coronavirus. The company "doesn't feel quite right" about advocating licking your fingers after multiple health officials have recommended to stop touching your face and mouth to help stop the spread of the virus.

Video of KFC presses pause on It&#039;s Finger Lickin&#039; Good... for now.

KFC wants it to be clear, however, they have no intention of altering the menu in any form or fashion. Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, said in a statement, "We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment." She reiterated the menu isn't changing, and that the slogan will return when the "time is right."

Several months after health officials recommended everyone stop touching their faces to help stop the spread of coronavirus, KFC says the 64-year-old slogan "doesn't feel quite right." https://t.co/a75oExDZiB — CNN (@CNN) August 24, 2020

Via CNN