Khloé Kardashian Facing Criticism For TPing Sister's House Amidst Toilet Paper Shortage

May 11, 2020
Khloe Kardashian



The Kardashians should be used to facing public criticism nowadays.

Sometimes it's not entirely their fault, but there's almost no excuse for this.  

Ever since the pandemic began, there has been a limited supply of hand sanitizer and toilet paper.  There were mad rushes to grocery stores trying to secure the TP, and people have faced injury and even DEATH for trying to secure their share.  And though supplies are slowly being returned to normal, there is still a shortage.

All that being said, Khloé Kardashian thought now was the best time to play a prank on her sister Kourtney, and completely TP her house.

There are people who actually need toilet paper right now and Auntie KoKo and Mason are out here wasting it. ----‍♀️

A post shared by Penelope’s Blackbook (@pooshblackbook) on

Of course, the backlash was quick and fierce.

Khloé and Kourtney have yet to comment on the backlash

Via Cosmopolitan

 

