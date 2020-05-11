Khloé Kardashian Facing Criticism For TPing Sister's House Amidst Toilet Paper Shortage

The Kardashians should be used to facing public criticism nowadays.

Sometimes it's not entirely their fault, but there's almost no excuse for this.

Ever since the pandemic began, there has been a limited supply of hand sanitizer and toilet paper. There were mad rushes to grocery stores trying to secure the TP, and people have faced injury and even DEATH for trying to secure their share. And though supplies are slowly being returned to normal, there is still a shortage.

All that being said, Khloé Kardashian thought now was the best time to play a prank on her sister Kourtney, and completely TP her house.

Of course, the backlash was quick and fierce.

Khloe Kardashian proudly toilet papers Kourtney Kardashian’s mansion as a prank, even though there’s a worldwide shortage of toilet paper. Can this whole annoying family just go away now, please? pic.twitter.com/5yjLxzOsWc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 10, 2020

The fact that kourtney kardashian thought I’d be a smart idea to post that her house got tped by her sister. LOL like people are waiting in line for hours for toilet paper. — Jennifer Aparicio (@jcaparicio23) May 9, 2020

Why is no one upset that while most of us can’t even find toilet paper @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian are pranking each other with it? — Single Cis Millennial (@GlittahTits) May 9, 2020

it angers me that the kardashians are showing off that kourtney got tp’d when there is a toilet paper shortage and people really need that and they are uselessly wasting it. wow preaching about social distancing and all this stuff is FAKE — obsession (@obession1234) May 9, 2020

Khloé and Kourtney have yet to comment on the backlash

Via Cosmopolitan