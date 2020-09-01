Kid Rock And Loretta Lynn 'Marry' In Proclaimed "Hillbilly Soirée"

Loretta Lynn is officially a married woman!

Sort of.

The 88-year-old was celebrating the renewal of the vows between her son Earnest and his wife Crystal. The ceremony was described as a "hillbilly soirée" by Lynn's granddaughter Tayla Lynn.

Well during the proceedings, the happy family bumped into musician Kid Rock, and Lynn decided it was time she had a wedding ceremony of her own!

Lynn wrote on Instagram, "Things got crazy. We've [her and Kid Rock> always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now!"

Yes, Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock are now "married."

Lynn tagged her post on social media with "#gottahavesomefun, #88andfeelinggreat, #tabloidfodder, and #cougar."

Tara Lynn also wrote about her Memaw's "new marriage", posting on Instagram, "Now you must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten. Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of em. Memaw and Kid both become giddy. Like school kids. They were so caught off guard but both so happy."

Kid Rock was briefly married to Pamela Anderson, though they split a year after getting married in 2006. Lynn was married to her husband Oliver had been married for nearly 50 years before he unfotunately passed in 1998.

Via Yahoo!