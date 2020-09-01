Kid Rock And Loretta Lynn 'Marry' In Proclaimed "Hillbilly Soirée"
Loretta Lynn is officially a married woman!
Sort of.
The 88-year-old was celebrating the renewal of the vows between her son Earnest and his wife Crystal. The ceremony was described as a "hillbilly soirée" by Lynn's granddaughter Tayla Lynn.
Well during the proceedings, the happy family bumped into musician Kid Rock, and Lynn decided it was time she had a wedding ceremony of her own!
Lynn wrote on Instagram, "Things got crazy. We've [her and Kid Rock> always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now!"
Yes, Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock are now "married."
What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn't always easy--heck it's not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I'm so proud of them and wish them years of happiness. Things got crazy then--my boy @kidrock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now! #gottahavesomefun #88andfeelinggreat #laugh #tabloidfodder #cougar @lorettalynnranchofficial
Lynn tagged her post on social media with "#gottahavesomefun, #88andfeelinggreat, #tabloidfodder, and #cougar."
Tara Lynn also wrote about her Memaw's "new marriage", posting on Instagram, "Now you must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten. Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of em. Memaw and Kid both become giddy. Like school kids. They were so caught off guard but both so happy."
This weekend I had the pleasure of helping my Dad and StepMom plan their VOW RENEWAL. ❤️ They hosted a “HILLBILLY SOIRÉE w/an elegant flair” ------------ Crystal worked so hard making sure that everyone would have a great time. She was selfless in making it about her friends and family. She had a delicious caterer, Ronnie Qs out of Dickson. A local bakery did the cake. Uncle Murray’s w/Currier on design. Unc aka Tim Cobb on set design. Melinda Proctor on photos. Aunt Peggy with the gorgeous flowers -- and obviously the AMAZING TIM WATSON BAND! -- She and Dad even took a moment that was theirs and did something special for Memaw. As they finished their dance to “Look at Us”, Having their bestie, Kid Rock, come out to officiate the ceremony and saying their vows to each other they turned the attention to my grandmother. Bob (Kid Rock) was about to sing a song when BAM -- a preacher walks out on stage. (Insert our bestie Anthony Sims) They turn the lights to Kid and Memaw. Now you must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten. Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of em. So Dad and Crystal decide to make that happen! They have the preacher announce that he’s ready to do the vows now! Memaw and Kid both become giddy. Like school kids. They were so caught off guard but both so happy -- They played along. (Cause obv it’s a joke) Unc (Tim Cobb) even had the veil ready ❤️ We all Laughed, sang, hugged. It was a moment last night in the midst of the world turning sideways where love and joy were absolutely shared. I honor my Daddy and Crystal today. To their love, their devotion and their long lives together. Thank you so much for loving our family. ❤️ ***to the people. I didn’t realize I was putting myself right in the midst of all the pics of them. Sorry not sorry? I’m glad I was there. I do feel a little weird being sandwiched in between. Hopefully the real photographer got some shots and can edit me out Crystal hahaha. #CrystalLynn #LorettaLynn #Ronnie'sQBBQ #UncleMurraysCupcakes #kidrock #ernielynn #taylalynn
Kid Rock was briefly married to Pamela Anderson, though they split a year after getting married in 2006. Lynn was married to her husband Oliver had been married for nearly 50 years before he unfotunately passed in 1998.
Via Yahoo!