Kid Unknowingly Flips Off Entire Audience During School Christmas Play

December 17, 2019
(Photo by Tania Savayan/The Journal News)

A 5-year-old in the UK had an interesting artistic approach to her school's Christmas play.

Carla Bovington's daughter Ella, throughout her entire Christmas pageant, unknowingly flipped off the audience throug the entire production.  

Bovington said, "It was so funny because she didn’t realize what she was doing.  I had to keep mouthing ‘Put your finger down,’ discreetly, but then I just accepted that she was going to be standing there with her finger up."

Via Fox News

 

