Kids On TikTok Are Now Filing Their Teeth Down To Save A Trip To The Dentist

TikTok is just the gift that keeps on giving.

Now, kids are using the social media platform to share tips and tricks to save money on trips to the dentist. And we do not recommend trying any of them .

Youtube and dentist Dr. Benjamin Winters, who goes by the name "The Bentist," reacted to a series of these viral trends, which includes FILING your teeth down with a nail file!

Dr. Winters explained why using a nail file on your teeth is such a bad idea saying, "The problem with that is that everybody has a set amount of enamel, OK, and that set amount of enamel, once you go through it, you hit your nerve and blood and pain and nastiness, it’s just terrible."

You can watch the full video below!

Video of Reacting to the *CRAZIEST* Dental tik-tok&#039;s, *DON&#039;T DO THIS*

Via Yahoo!