Kids visiting Santa this year won't be able to sit on his lap, must look at him through a plexiglass snow globe

For many kids across the country, visiting Santa Claus will look a lot different this year.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the practice of sitting on Santa's lap to tell him what you want for Christmas is just not safe. So in many malls across the country, Santa will be enclosed inside a plexiglass snow globe, in order to maintain social distance and keeo everybody clear of the virus. Some malls are even offering families the chance to talk to Santa via Zoom calls.

Rocell Viniard, director of portfolio marketing with Brookfield Properties, said, "Santa is an important holiday tradition for many families but we are looking to pivot the experience for safety,” with the idea to enable a “touchless experience” with him.

Visitors to most malls will be required to wear masks but children will be able to remove their mask for their photo with Santa, who will be safe, “since he’s behind Plexiglass.”

Via CBS Philadelphia