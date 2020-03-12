Kindergarten Teacher Donates Kidney To Mother Of Former Student

Pam Oast is a kindergarten teacher in North Carolina.

Four years ago, she had a student in her class named Jada, and Oast became fast friends with her mother Tracy Dayton.

Unfortunately, Dayton was living with lupus, and knew it was only a matter of time before she needed a kidney. Well, that time came at the end of last year, and just before Thanksgiving, they were able to find a perfect match: Pam Oast! Drayton said at the time, "I just felt like it was a magical moment because it’s like you dream of that moment for so long." Oast echoed those sentiments saying, "It was the most joyous time I have ever felt in my life. It was amazing just knowing that I've given her a little peace of mind that she might not have to suffer through this anymore."

Medical setbacks delayed the procedure, intially scheduled for January, to March 5. The pair underwent surgery in Pittsburgh, which was a rousing success.

Video of Local kindergarten teacher donates kidney to mom of former student

Drayton is forever grateful if her friend, and says her daughter is excited for the future. “She’s just so happy. She really is. She can’t wait for me to come back home,” she said.

