Kindergarten teacher says facial tattoos and blacked-out eyes cost him job

Sylvain Helaine is a kindergarten teacher from France who, unfortunately, is now out of a job.

And Helaine believes it is because of his tattoos. Granted, he has a lot.

Helaine recently taught children as young as six-years-old. He said that after an initial shock, his pupils settle down and "see past his appearance." Helaine said during an interview, "All of my students and their parents were always cool with me because basically they knew me."

Last year, Helaine was teaching in a suburb outside of Paris, but was removed from his position after the parents of a three-year-old complained to school administration. A decision was made by the local education authority to remove Helaine from teaching kids younger than six as they "could be frightened by his appearance."

Despite this setback, Helaine has no plans to change careers. He says, "I’m a primary school teacher … I love my job.”

Via NY Post