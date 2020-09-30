KLUV World Tour: El Dorado Royale Resort & Spa

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour to the El Dorado Royale Resort & Spa!

Join us November 27 through November 30, and November 29 through December 3!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price:

-Starting at $1099 per person, double occupancy

Jr. Suite

3-Night Rates:

$1099 per person double/triple

$1299 per person single

4-Night Rates:

$1199 per person double/triple

$1399 per person single

Casita Suite

3-Night Rates:

$1299 per person double/triple

$1499 per person single

4-Night Rates:

$1499 per person double/triple

$1699 per person single

Price Includes:

Roundtrip airfare from DFW to CANCUN

Roundtrip transfers between the airport & hotel

Experience Features

Accommodations as selected

Welcome glass of sparkling wine and refreshing towel

All gourmet meals and specialty bites

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a selection of domestic and international premium brands

Minibar with beer, water, soft drinks stocked once a day

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Daily and nightly activity program with live music & shows

Bicycles provided to ride around the premises*** Subject to availability***

El Dorado Royale & El Dorado Casitas offer concierge service.

Hospitality Desk

Complimentary shuttle to Cancun and Playa del Carmen. Reservation required. *** Subject to availability***

Fitness center, sauna, and steam room

24 hours room service (restrictions apply on rainy days).

20% discount on Spa (Massages 50 minutes +)

Price Does Not Include:

Items of a personal nature and optional excursions outside El Dorado Royale.