KLUV World Tour: El Dorado Royale Resort & Spa

Price:
-Starting at $1099 per person, double occupancy
Jr. Suite
3-Night Rates:
$1099 per person double/triple
$1299 per person single
4-Night Rates:
$1199 per person double/triple
$1399 per person single
Casita Suite
3-Night Rates:
$1299 per person double/triple
$1499 per person single
4-Night Rates:
$1499 per person double/triple
$1699 per person single
Price Includes:
Roundtrip airfare from DFW to CANCUN
Roundtrip transfers between the airport & hotel
Experience Features
Accommodations as selected
Welcome glass of sparkling wine and refreshing towel
All gourmet meals and specialty bites
Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a selection of domestic and international premium brands
Minibar with beer, water, soft drinks stocked once a day
Complimentary Wi-Fi
Daily and nightly activity program with live music & shows
Bicycles provided to ride around the premises*** Subject to availability***
El Dorado Royale & El Dorado Casitas offer concierge service.
Hospitality Desk
Complimentary shuttle to Cancun and Playa del Carmen. Reservation required. *** Subject to availability***
Fitness center, sauna, and steam room
24 hours room service (restrictions apply on rainy days).
20% discount on Spa (Massages 50 minutes +)
Price Does Not Include:
Items of a personal nature and optional excursions outside El Dorado Royale.