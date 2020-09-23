KLUV World Tour: Greece & the Black Sea on the Azamara Quest
Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour through Greece & the Black Sea on the Azamara Quest!
Join us April 29 through May 15, 2021!
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Price:
Oceanview Stateroom - $3999 per person double occupancy
Verandah Stateroom - $4999 per person double occupancy
Price Includes:
-Roundtrip air from DFW
-14 Nights Cruise aboard the Azamara QUEST
-Meals (excluding specialty dining)
-Most onboard entertainment
-Amazing Evenings event
-Select standard spirits, international beers and wines
-Gratuities
-1 night pre hotel Athens with transfers – airport/hotel/ship
-Return transfer from ship to airport
-Bottled Water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas
-Self-service laundry
-Shuttle service to and from port communities, where available
-Concierge services for personal guidance and reservations
-Baggage handling and taxes
Price Does Not Include:
-Premium spirits
-Specialty dining surcharge
-Excursions
-Items of a personal nature