KLUV World Tour: Greece & the Black Sea on the Azamara Quest

September 23, 2020
Kavala, Northern Greece, Sea, Water, Cruise, Town

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour through Greece & the Black Sea on the Azamara Quest!

Tomorrow morning on the #KLUVWorldTour we return to cruising with an epic 16 day journey to Greece, Turkey & the Black Sea aboard Azamara’s All-Inclusive QUEST! Including flights and 1-Night hotel in Athens, and you will not believe the price. Tune in for details as @globetrekpro joins @kluvmiles @kluvrebekah & @itsalexluckey on @kluv987

Join us April 29 through May 15, 2021!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price: 

Oceanview Stateroom - $3999 per person double occupancy

Verandah Stateroom - $4999 per person double occupancy 

Price Includes:

 

-Roundtrip air from DFW

-14 Nights Cruise aboard the Azamara QUEST

-Meals (excluding specialty dining)

-Most onboard entertainment

-Amazing Evenings event

-Select standard spirits, international beers and wines

-Gratuities

-1 night pre hotel Athens with transfers – airport/hotel/ship

-Return transfer from ship to airport

-Bottled Water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas

-Self-service laundry

-Shuttle service to and from port communities, where available

-Concierge services for personal guidance and reservations

-Baggage handling and taxes

Price Does Not Include:

 

-Premium spirits

-Specialty dining surcharge

-Excursions

-Items of a personal nature

