KLUV World Tour: Hyatt Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio

June 10, 2020
Miles In The Morning
San Antonio, Riverwalk

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
KLUV World Tour
Shows
Your Morning Links

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour and stay & Play 3 Nights at the Texas Hill Country's most famous resort!

Escape to a rustic San Antonio retreat.  A memorable experience that feels a world away, but is conveniently located next to SeaWorld and 20 minutes to the downtown Riverwalk. A secluded resort with exceptional amenities, comfortable charm and a rich history of authentic Texas hospitality.

Stay and play 3 Nights at the Hyatt Hill Country in San Antonio! Perfect for families or a romantic couples getaway - golf, spa, hiking, biking, s’mores at night, and a 5-acre water park with a lazy river! July 31 - August 2, 2020, Thursday to Sunday, only $499 & KIDS STAY FREE! This morning on the #KLUVWorldTour Call for details (800)648-4856

A post shared by @ sharoncarrtravel on

Join us July 30 - August 2, 2020 

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price:

Per Person Based on Double Occupancy -  $499

Single - $998

Includes:

3 nights in a King or Double Room at Hyatt Hill Country

Resort fees & taxes

Kids Stay FREE in room with 2 full paying adults*  MAX 4 people to a room

Does Not Include:

Transportation to/from resort

Parking

Personal Expenses

Gratuities

 

Tags: 
KLUV
World Tour
Sharon Carr Travel
Vacation
travel
San Antonio
Texas
San Antonio Hyatt
Hill Country