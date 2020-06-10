KLUV World Tour: Hyatt Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio
Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour and stay & Play 3 Nights at the Texas Hill Country's most famous resort!
Escape to a rustic San Antonio retreat. A memorable experience that feels a world away, but is conveniently located next to SeaWorld and 20 minutes to the downtown Riverwalk. A secluded resort with exceptional amenities, comfortable charm and a rich history of authentic Texas hospitality.
Stay and play 3 Nights at the Hyatt Hill Country in San Antonio! Perfect for families or a romantic couples getaway - golf, spa, hiking, biking, s’mores at night, and a 5-acre water park with a lazy river! July 31 - August 2, 2020, Thursday to Sunday, only $499 & KIDS STAY FREE! This morning on the #KLUVWorldTour Call for details (800)648-4856
Join us July 30 - August 2, 2020
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Price:
Per Person Based on Double Occupancy - $499
Single - $998
Includes:
3 nights in a King or Double Room at Hyatt Hill Country
Resort fees & taxes
Kids Stay FREE in room with 2 full paying adults* MAX 4 people to a room
Does Not Include:
Transportation to/from resort
Parking
Personal Expenses
Gratuities