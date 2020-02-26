KLUV World Tour: Iceland On The Azamara Pursuit!
Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour and spend 13 nights on a cruise in Iceland!
Up tomorrow on the #KLUVWorldTour, an intensive trip to Iceland, 13-Nights, Luxury All-Inclusive, at the same price we offered our 5-Night tour in 2019. Tune in to @kluv987 tomorrow morning, @globetrekpro will be on with @kluvmiles @kluvrebekah & @itsalexluckey with the details!
Join us June 21 - July 6, 2020!
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Price:
Per Persons Based on Double Occupancy:
$3799 - Oceanview cabin
$4999 - Veranda cabin
Includes:
Roundtrip air from DFW
13 Night Cruise aboard the Azamara PURSUIT
Meals (excluding specialty dining)
Most onboard entertainment
AzAmazing Evenings event
Select standard spirits, international beers and wines
Gratuities –
1 night pre hotel Copenhagen with transfers – airport/hotel/ship
Return transfer from ship to airport
1 night Specialty Dining – prepaid by Sharon Carr Travel
$150 onboard credit per stateroom – given by Sharon Carr Travel
Bottled Water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas
Self-service laundry
Shuttle service to and from port communities, where available
Concierge services for personal guidance and reservations
Baggage handling and taxes
Does Not Include:
Premium spirits
Specialty dining surcharge
Excursions
Items of a personal nature