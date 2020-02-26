KLUV World Tour: Iceland On The Azamara Pursuit!

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour and spend 13 nights on a cruise in Iceland!

Join us June 21 - July 6, 2020!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price:

Per Persons Based on Double Occupancy:

$3799 - Oceanview cabin

$4999 - Veranda cabin

Includes:

Roundtrip air from DFW

13 Night Cruise aboard the Azamara PURSUIT

Meals (excluding specialty dining)

Most onboard entertainment

AzAmazing Evenings event

Select standard spirits, international beers and wines

Gratuities –

1 night pre hotel Copenhagen with transfers – airport/hotel/ship

Return transfer from ship to airport

1 night Specialty Dining – prepaid by Sharon Carr Travel

$150 onboard credit per stateroom – given by Sharon Carr Travel

Bottled Water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas

Self-service laundry

Shuttle service to and from port communities, where available

Concierge services for personal guidance and reservations

Baggage handling and taxes

Does Not Include:

Premium spirits

Specialty dining surcharge

Excursions

Items of a personal nature