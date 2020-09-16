KLUV World Tour: Key West to Miami – Great American Road Trip
Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour on the Great American Road Trip, from Miami to Key West!
This morning on the #KLUVWorldTour, it’s one of the great American road trips, Key West to Miami on the Overseas Highway! Stay two nights at the Waldorf Astoria in Key West, two nights at Hawks Cay Resort, with nonstop flights on American Airlines and car rental included throughout. November 18-22, 2020 $1099 Tune in to @kluv987 for more details!
Join us November 18-22, 2020!
Itinerary
Wednesday November 18, 2020
Fly to Key West and on arrival pick up your rental car. Enjoy your day at leisure in Key West, checkin at the Waldorf Astoria Casa Marina Resort is at 4pm
Thursday November 19, 2020
Enjoy your day at leisure in Key West, explore the city on a trolley ride, visit Ernest Hemingway’s home, play a round of golf or just relax on the beach!
Friday November 20, 2020
Depart at your leisure for your next stop at Hawks Cay, it’s about a two hour drive stright through, but plan to make stops along the way at some of the more beautiful Key Islands like Sugarloaf Key. Just before you reach your final destination, you’ll cross world famous 7-Mile Bridge. Checkin at Hawks Cay Resort begins at 4p
Saturday November 21, 2020
Enjoy your day at leisure at this amazing resort. The activities and opportunities for fun in the sun are endless!
Sunday November 22, 2020
Depart this morning for the final leg of this amazing road trip, and get to Miami in time to catch your nonstop flight home!
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Price:
$1099 per person double occupancy
$1799 per person SINGLE occupancy
$999 per person TRIPLE/QUAD occupancy
Price Includes:
-Roundtrip air from DFW to Key West, Return from Miami, on American Airlines
-4 day economy car rental
-2 Nights at the Waldorf Astoria Casa Marina in Key West in a Standard Room
-2 Nights at the Hawks Cay Resort in a Standard Room
Price Does Not Include:
-Parking
-Any additional car rental costs
-Items of a personal nature