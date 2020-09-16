KLUV World Tour: Key West to Miami – Great American Road Trip

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour on the Great American Road Trip, from Miami to Key West!

Join us November 18-22, 2020!

Itinerary

Wednesday November 18, 2020

Fly to Key West and on arrival pick up your rental car. Enjoy your day at leisure in Key West, checkin at the Waldorf Astoria Casa Marina Resort is at 4pm

Thursday November 19, 2020

Enjoy your day at leisure in Key West, explore the city on a trolley ride, visit Ernest Hemingway’s home, play a round of golf or just relax on the beach!

Friday November 20, 2020

Depart at your leisure for your next stop at Hawks Cay, it’s about a two hour drive stright through, but plan to make stops along the way at some of the more beautiful Key Islands like Sugarloaf Key. Just before you reach your final destination, you’ll cross world famous 7-Mile Bridge. Checkin at Hawks Cay Resort begins at 4p

Saturday November 21, 2020

Enjoy your day at leisure at this amazing resort. The activities and opportunities for fun in the sun are endless!

Sunday November 22, 2020

Depart this morning for the final leg of this amazing road trip, and get to Miami in time to catch your nonstop flight home!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price:

$1099 per person double occupancy

$1799 per person SINGLE occupancy

$999 per person TRIPLE/QUAD occupancy

Price Includes:

-Roundtrip air from DFW to Key West, Return from Miami, on American Airlines

-4 day economy car rental

-2 Nights at the Waldorf Astoria Casa Marina in Key West in a Standard Room

-2 Nights at the Hawks Cay Resort in a Standard Room

Price Does Not Include:

-Parking

-Any additional car rental costs

-Items of a personal nature