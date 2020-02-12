KLUV World Tour: Labor Day In Paris!
February 12, 2020
Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour and spend Labor Day in Paris!
Join us September 2-8, 2020!
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Price:
Per Person Based on Double Occupancy-$1,999
Single (Maximum 2) – $2699
Includes:
Roundtrip air from DFW
5 nights – First class hotel accommodations
Roundtrip transfers from airport to hotel
Luxury motorcoach for day tour
Breakfast each morning, 2 dinners
Taxes
Services of a Travel Director
Does Not Include:
Items of a personal nature
Baggage fees if applicable
Gratuities to guides & drivers
Passport fees
Alcoholic beverages other than specified
Meals other than specified