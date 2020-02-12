KLUV World Tour: Labor Day In Paris!

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour and spend Labor Day in Paris!

Join us September 2-8, 2020!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price:

Per Person Based on Double Occupancy-$1,999

Single (Maximum 2) – $2699

Includes:

Roundtrip air from DFW 

5 nights – First class hotel accommodations 

Roundtrip transfers from airport to hotel 

Luxury motorcoach for day tour 

Breakfast each morning, 2 dinners 

Taxes 

Services of a Travel Director

Does Not Include:

Items of a personal nature 

Baggage fees if applicable 

Gratuities to guides & drivers 

Passport fees 

Alcoholic beverages other than specified 

Meals other than specified

