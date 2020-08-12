KLUV World Tour: Lake Tahoe Getaway
Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour and take a trip on the KLUV World Tour and stay four nights at a Lake Tahoe resort!
Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel is South Lake Tahoe’s only all-suite lodging option. Right at the base of Heavenly Mountain Resort. Moments from world-class gaming, dining, ice-skating, golfing, shopping, hiking, biking, entertainment, and lake activities. Experience Lake Tahoe lodging that is perfect for families, weddings, adventure vacations and just about any group you can imagine.
Lake Tahoe in Fall! Spend 4 nights in a suite at the beautiful Lake Tahoe Resort, with nonstop flights on American Airlines and full-size car rental included throughout. October 23-27, 2020 $849 Call or email Julie for reservations at (800)648-4856 or julie@sharoncarrtravel.com #KLUVWorldTour
Join us October 23-27, 2020!
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Price:
Standard Suite
Per person based on Double Occupancy
$849
Single – $1349
Triple/Quad – $699 per perso
Price Includes:
Round-trip nonstop flights on American Airlines from DFW to RNO
Full-Size Enterprise Car Rental throughout
4 Nights Accommodations at the Lake Tahoe Resort in a Standard Suite
Breakfast Daily
All Taxes & Fees
Price Does Not Include:
Items of a purely personal nature
Meals
Parking at the Hotel, approximately $15/day