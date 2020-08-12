KLUV World Tour: Lake Tahoe Getaway

August 12, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe, Lake, Water, Mountains

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
KLUV World Tour
Shows
Your Morning Links

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour and take a trip on the KLUV World Tour and stay four nights at a Lake Tahoe resort!

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel is South Lake Tahoe’s only all-suite lodging option. Right at the base of Heavenly Mountain Resort. Moments from world-class gaming, dining, ice-skating, golfing, shopping, hiking, biking, entertainment, and lake activities. Experience Lake Tahoe lodging that is perfect for families, weddings,  adventure vacations and just about any group you can imagine.

Lake Tahoe in Fall! Spend 4 nights in a suite at the beautiful Lake Tahoe Resort, with nonstop flights on American Airlines and full-size car rental included throughout. October 23-27, 2020 $849 Call or email Julie for reservations at (800)648-4856 or julie@sharoncarrtravel.com #KLUVWorldTour

A post shared by @ sharoncarrtravel on

Join us October 23-27, 2020!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price:

 

Standard Suite

Per person based on Double Occupancy

$849

Single – $1349

Triple/Quad – $699 per perso

Price Includes:

Round-trip nonstop flights on American Airlines from DFW to RNO

Full-Size Enterprise Car Rental throughout

4 Nights Accommodations at the Lake Tahoe Resort in a Standard Suite

Breakfast Daily

All Taxes & Fees

Price Does Not Include:

 

Items of a purely personal nature

Meals

Parking at the Hotel, approximately $15/day

Tags: 
KLUV
World Tour
Sharon Carr Travel
Vacation
travel
Lake Tahoe
Resort