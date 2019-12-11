KLUV World Tour: Memorial Day in New York City

December 11, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Times Square, New York, Rainy Night

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Celebrate Memorial Day in New York City!

Up at @kluv987 this morning talking New York City for Memorial Day on the #KLUVWorldTour!

A post shared by Casey Carr (@globetrekpro) on

Join us May 23 through May 27!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price:

Per Person Based on Double Occupancy - $1199

Single - $2059

Triple - $1079

Quad - $959

Includes:

-Round trip air from DFW to New York

-Round trip airport transfers

-4 nights hotel at the New York Millennium Times Square

-Porterage of one bag per person at the hotel

-All Taxes (including all air and hotel taxes, security fees, and current fuel surcharges)

Does Not Include:

-Items of a purely personal nature

-Meals

 

 

Tags: 
Sharon Carr Travel
Vacation
Trip
KLUV
World Tour
kluv world tour
memorial day
New York
new york city