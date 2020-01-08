KLUV World Tour: Rocky Mountaineer Train

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour with a Rocky Mountaineer Experience!

Video of Rocky Mountaineer Experience

Join us October 1-7, 2020!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price:

Gold Leaf Service

Per Person Based on Double Occupancy-$3999

Single Travelers – $4999

Includes:

Air from DFW to Calgary-Vancouver to DFW

Transfer from Calgary Airport to Banff

Transfer from Vancouver hotel to airport

Banff and Yoho National Park Tour including lunch at Emerald Lake Lodge

6 nights 1st class hotel accommodations

Two days Rocky Mountaineer Gold Leaf train trip from Banff to Vancouver including complimentary alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages

2 breakfasts, 2 lunches served aboard Rocky Mountaineer

2 breakfasts, 1 lunch, 1 dinner included at our hotels or local restaurants

Rail Station transfers in Banff, Kamloops & Vancouver

Luggage handling and National Park Pass

All hotel service charges, baggage handling fees (1 suitcase per person)

ONBOARD TRAIN GRATUITIES

Does Not Include:

Meals, alcoholic beverages and soft drinks other than mentioned

Activities other specified

Porterage at airports

Airline baggage fees