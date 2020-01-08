KLUV World Tour: Rocky Mountaineer Train
Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour with a Rocky Mountaineer Experience!
Join us October 1-7, 2020!
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Price:
Gold Leaf Service
Per Person Based on Double Occupancy-$3999
Single Travelers – $4999
Includes:
Air from DFW to Calgary-Vancouver to DFW
Transfer from Calgary Airport to Banff
Transfer from Vancouver hotel to airport
Banff and Yoho National Park Tour including lunch at Emerald Lake Lodge
6 nights 1st class hotel accommodations
Two days Rocky Mountaineer Gold Leaf train trip from Banff to Vancouver including complimentary alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages
2 breakfasts, 2 lunches served aboard Rocky Mountaineer
2 breakfasts, 1 lunch, 1 dinner included at our hotels or local restaurants
Rail Station transfers in Banff, Kamloops & Vancouver
Luggage handling and National Park Pass
All hotel service charges, baggage handling fees (1 suitcase per person)
ONBOARD TRAIN GRATUITIES
Does Not Include:
Meals, alcoholic beverages and soft drinks other than mentioned
Activities other specified
Porterage at airports
Airline baggage fees