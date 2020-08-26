KLUV World Tour: Sedona, Grand Canyon & Verde Canyon Rail

August 26, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Sedona, Arizona, Grand Canyon, Chapel of the Holy Cross, Sunset

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
KLUV World Tour
Shows
Your Morning Links

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour visting Sedona, the Grand Canyon, and the Verde Canyon Rail!

This morning on the #KLUVWorldTour it’s Sedona, the Grand Canyon and the Verde Canyon Railroad! November 11-15, 2020, spend 4 nights at the fabulous Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock, with breakfast daily, nonstop flights on American Airlines, rental car throughout, and first class seats on the Verde Canyon Railroad! Only $1099 per person, you can’t stay home this cheap! Call or email for reservations (800)648-4856 or casey@sharoncarrtravel.com

A post shared by @ sharoncarrtravel on

Join us November 11-15, 2020!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price:

Per Person Based on Double Occupancy - $1099

Per Person Single Occupancy - $1649

Per Person Triple/Quad Occupancy - $949

Price Includes:

-Air from DFW to Phoenix

-4 day Standard car rental

-4 Nights at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

-First Class Service on the Verde Canyon Railroad (Nov 12th)

-Breakfast Daily

-Parking fees at the Hilton

Price Does Not Include:

-Items of a personal nature

-Park entry fees

-American Airlines baggage fees 

-Activities other specified

 

Tags: 
KLUV
World Tour
Sharon Carr Travel
Vacation
travel
Sedona
arizona
grand canyon
Verde Canyon Rail