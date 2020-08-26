KLUV World Tour: Sedona, Grand Canyon & Verde Canyon Rail

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour visting Sedona, the Grand Canyon, and the Verde Canyon Rail!

Join us November 11-15, 2020!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price:

Per Person Based on Double Occupancy - $1099

Per Person Single Occupancy - $1649

Per Person Triple/Quad Occupancy - $949

Price Includes:

-Air from DFW to Phoenix

-4 day Standard car rental

-4 Nights at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

-First Class Service on the Verde Canyon Railroad (Nov 12th)

-Breakfast Daily

-Parking fees at the Hilton

Price Does Not Include:

-Items of a personal nature

-Park entry fees

-American Airlines baggage fees

-Activities other specified