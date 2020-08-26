KLUV World Tour: Sedona, Grand Canyon & Verde Canyon Rail
Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour visting Sedona, the Grand Canyon, and the Verde Canyon Rail!
This morning on the #KLUVWorldTour it’s Sedona, the Grand Canyon and the Verde Canyon Railroad! November 11-15, 2020, spend 4 nights at the fabulous Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock, with breakfast daily, nonstop flights on American Airlines, rental car throughout, and first class seats on the Verde Canyon Railroad! Only $1099 per person, you can’t stay home this cheap! Call or email for reservations (800)648-4856 or casey@sharoncarrtravel.com
Join us November 11-15, 2020!
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Price:
Per Person Based on Double Occupancy - $1099
Per Person Single Occupancy - $1649
Per Person Triple/Quad Occupancy - $949
Price Includes:
-Air from DFW to Phoenix
-4 day Standard car rental
-4 Nights at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock
-First Class Service on the Verde Canyon Railroad (Nov 12th)
-Breakfast Daily
-Parking fees at the Hilton
Price Does Not Include:
-Items of a personal nature
-Park entry fees
-American Airlines baggage fees
-Activities other specified