KLUV World Tour: Whitefish & Glacier National Park in Montana

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour and stay four nights at Whitefish & Glacier National Park in Montana!

The Firebrand Hotel is located in the heart of downtown Whitefish Montana was newly built in 2016 and features 89 guest rooms. Guest rooms are appointed with custom luxury beds with high thread count linens and a variety of pillow options. Sound proofing features in all rooms ensure a quiet and comfortable stay with beautiful views of downtown. All rooms are equipped with a dry bar and refrigerator along with an in-room safe. Firebrand Lounge features tapas – craft beer and international wines. Spa services are available. Meeting rooms and rooftop event space provide all of the technology necessary for hosting your next business meeting or gathering. Bicycle rentals are available on site and concierge is staffed to help you arrange the perfect Montana getaway. Conveniently located next to world-class dining – shopping and night life and is just a short hop to Glacier National Park and Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Join us September 16-20, 2020!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price:

Deluxe Room (Per person based on Double Occupancy) - $999

Single – $1649 per person

Triple/Quad – $949 per person

Price Includes:

Round trip direct flights on American Airlines from DFW to Kalispell

Mid-Size HERTZ Car Rental throughout

4 Nights Accommodations at the Firebrand Hotel Whitefish

Breakfast Daily

All Taxes & Fees

Price Does Not Inlude:

Items of a purely personal nature

Meals

National Park Entry Fees (approx. $35 per vehicle)