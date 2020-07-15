KLUV World Tour: Whitefish & Glacier National Park in Montana
Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour and stay four nights at Whitefish & Glacier National Park in Montana!
The Firebrand Hotel is located in the heart of downtown Whitefish Montana was newly built in 2016 and features 89 guest rooms. Guest rooms are appointed with custom luxury beds with high thread count linens and a variety of pillow options. Sound proofing features in all rooms ensure a quiet and comfortable stay with beautiful views of downtown. All rooms are equipped with a dry bar and refrigerator along with an in-room safe. Firebrand Lounge features tapas – craft beer and international wines. Spa services are available. Meeting rooms and rooftop event space provide all of the technology necessary for hosting your next business meeting or gathering. Bicycle rentals are available on site and concierge is staffed to help you arrange the perfect Montana getaway. Conveniently located next to world-class dining – shopping and night life and is just a short hop to Glacier National Park and Whitefish Mountain Resort.
Montana’s Glacier National Park & Whitefish, with Nonstop Flights on American Airlines, 4-Day Hertz Car Rental and 4-Nights at the Firebrand Hotel in Whitefish September 16-20, 2020 $999 per person New this morning on the #KLUVWorldTour!
Join us September 16-20, 2020!
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Price:
Deluxe Room (Per person based on Double Occupancy) - $999
Single – $1649 per person
Triple/Quad – $949 per person
Price Includes:
Round trip direct flights on American Airlines from DFW to Kalispell
Mid-Size HERTZ Car Rental throughout
4 Nights Accommodations at the Firebrand Hotel Whitefish
Breakfast Daily
All Taxes & Fees
Price Does Not Inlude:
Items of a purely personal nature
Meals
National Park Entry Fees (approx. $35 per vehicle)