Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Promised They Would "Never Fly On A Helicopter Together"

The late Kobe Bryant would often travel around by helicopter in order to avoid the horrid Los Angeles traffic in order to be able to spend as much time with his children as possible.

The story behind why Kobe used a private helicopter in and around Los Angeles...---------- pic.twitter.com/f77OM6CtT8 — Rex Chapman---- (@RexChapman) January 27, 2020

However, Bryant and his wife made a promise to each other that they would never fly in a helicopter together, in case tragedy occured.

Bryant and his daughter Gigi were on a way to one of her basketball games when his helicopter crashed. He said in a recent interview with Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper, "Being a father is the thing I am most proud of in this world; it’s my greatest accomplishment. I’ve learned so much, but perhaps the most profound thing has been the fierce, unconditional love you have for your children when you become a parent. I’m blessed to have had that experience four times now and there’s nothing more powerful in this world."

Via People