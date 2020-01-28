Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Promised They Would "Never Fly On A Helicopter Together"

January 28, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The late Kobe Bryant would often travel around by helicopter in order to avoid the horrid Los Angeles traffic in order to be able to spend as much time with his children as possible.

However, Bryant and his wife made a promise to each other that they would never fly in a helicopter together, in case tragedy occured.

Bryant and his daughter Gigi were on a way to one of her basketball games when his helicopter crashed.  He said in a recent interview with Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper, "Being a father is the thing I am most proud of in this world; it’s my greatest accomplishment.  I’ve learned so much, but perhaps the most profound thing has been the fierce, unconditional love you have for your children when you become a parent. I’m blessed to have had that experience four times now and there’s nothing more powerful in this world."

Via People

