Kraft cancels "Send Noods" campaign after backlash

As quick as Kraft's "Send Noods" campaign began, so it went.

The mac & cheese maker has decided to end the campaign after receiving massive backlash from social media users, who say the company "sexualized mac 'n' cheese."

kraft having to delete their "send noods" campaign because a bunch of QAnon-curious mommy bloggers thought it was telling kids to send actual nudes is the dumbest thing that has happened in 2020 pic.twitter.com/60h32BMBSq — Shay Spence (@chezspence) October 13, 2020

One commentor wrote on Kraft's original post, which has since been deleted, "This is not okay. Don’t you realize that a huge portion of the people who actually eat your mac n’ cheese are children?! Please delete this!! Unacceptable!," this according to Buzzfeed News.

Kraft Heinz's jokey "send noods" campaign quickly spiraled after angry moms complained the company "sexualized mac and cheese" https://t.co/Tbw19QvAmH — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 12, 2020

After removing the ad, Kraft said they "appreciate all the feedback."

The campaign resulted in over 20,000 consumers across the country receiving boxes of mac and cheese.

Via People