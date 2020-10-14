Kraft cancels "Send Noods" campaign after backlash

October 14, 2020
As quick as Kraft's "Send Noods" campaign began, so it went.

The mac & cheese maker has decided to end the campaign after receiving massive backlash from social media users, who say the company "sexualized mac 'n' cheese."

One commentor wrote on Kraft's original post, which has since been deleted, "This is not okay. Don’t you realize that a huge portion of the people who actually eat your mac n’ cheese are children?!  Please delete this!! Unacceptable!," this according to Buzzfeed News.

After removing the ad, Kraft said they "appreciate all the feedback."  

The campaign resulted in over 20,000 consumers across the country receiving boxes of mac and cheese.

Via People

