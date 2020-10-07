Kraft macaroni and cheese encourages your to send "noods" to your friends and family
Kraft's new promotion will let you send a free box of macaroni and cheese, or a coupon to reedem one, to your friends or loved ones.
Former Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer says in a video promoting the new campaign, "In these strange times, people are in need of extra comfort. That's why it's always a nice gesture to send noods so they know you're thinking of them. Noods, I mean. Not nudes."
Anybody can enter this free Twitter contest. All you need to do is tweet the #SendNoods hashtag at Kraft, and win the chance to send a free box of mac and cheese to a friend or family member.
Only 7,000 boxes will be gien away!
Via CNN