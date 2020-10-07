Kraft macaroni and cheese encourages your to send "noods" to your friends and family

Kraft Mac and Cheese wants you to send your friends and families your "noods."

Kraft's new promotion will let you send a free box of macaroni and cheese, or a coupon to reedem one, to your friends or loved ones.

Former Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer says in a video promoting the new campaign, "In these strange times, people are in need of extra comfort. That's why it's always a nice gesture to send noods so they know you're thinking of them. Noods, I mean. Not nudes."

Sending hot and steamy noods lets people know you care. Tweet us using #SendNoods and #Giveaway for the chance to send noods.



No purchase necessary. 18+ 10/6 - 10/11 while supplies last. Rules @ https://t.co/v3FCaSGdaK pic.twitter.com/YH1Z6awdeW — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) October 6, 2020

Anybody can enter this free Twitter contest. All you need to do is tweet the #SendNoods hashtag at Kraft, and win the chance to send a free box of mac and cheese to a friend or family member.

Only 7,000 boxes will be gien away!

Via CNN